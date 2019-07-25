Clear

Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil honoring LaKresha Somerville

Somerville died last week. Her estranged husband is accused of killing her.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 11:13 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

Hundreds of people in Ardmore gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor and remember LaKresha Somerville.

Her family and friends sang her favorite songs and wore her favorite color, purple, in remembrance. Purple also represents raising awareness against domestic violence. Lakresha's estranged husband Fred Somerville is accused of killing her and 74 year old bruce Cosman last week. 

One of LaKresha's long time friends still can't believe she's gone, "I feel like I have lost a part of my own heart. She was such a special person," said April Robison.

The Limestone County District Attorney's Office told WAAY 31 they cannot comment about the status of their investigation.

Right now, Fred Somerville is in the Pickens County Jail facing a capital murder charge.

