Hundreds gather at a DeKalb Co. high school to pray for a safe school year

As we learn more about yesterday's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Some people in DeKalb county are gathering together to pray for protection. We listened as pastors spoke not only about the protection of students here, but about Saturday's mass shootings.

"Its a scary world that's why we are praying for god's protection over our schools," said Jon Mayes.

Jon Mayes is not only a pastor who spoke at the service. He's also a parent and says safety is on his mind.

"Anytime you have kids and they're not with you and they're in the school system you worry about. Are they safe?" said Mayes.

One rising senior in attendance said when Pastor Mayes mentioned the shootings his first thought was prayer.

"I couldn't imagine being in those people's shoes," said Casey Morgan.

Morgan said the event and his faith have left him with that sense of safety. The service started with high school students singing and ended with around 350 people holding hands and praying together for the safety of DeKalb County Schools.

"Tonight, was a really good turnout, a lot of folks willing to stand in the gap and pray for our kids," said Mayes.

At least five sheriff's deputies were there to keep service goers safe. Organizers requested no cameras during the service.

Tonight's event got attention when a post promoting it appeared on Fyffe High School's Facebook page. The Freedom From Religion Foundation stirred controversy when it told the DeKalb County school district the post was unconstitutional. Attorneys WAAY31 talked with called the post a legal gray area.