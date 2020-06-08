Hundreds attend funeral of slain Alabama police officer

MOODY, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of people filled an Alabama church for the funeral of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Dozens of police officers were among the mourners at services held Monday for Moody police officer Stephen Williams. After a funeral at the First Baptist Church of Moody, a long procession of vehicles followed a white hearse toward the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo for a burial service.

Williams was a 50-year-old husband and father of three. He was shot to death last week while responding to a call at a motel in Moody, located east of Birmingham.