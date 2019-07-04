Hundreds at Point Mallard Park for Fourth of July festivities, despite recent shooting

Hundreds of people are at Point Mallard Park for the Fourth of July, despite the shooting that happened there last month.

After the shooting, Decatur police enforced security measures, like an increased police presence. Some of the people WAAY 31 talked with on Thursday said they're not worried about anymore accidents like that happening ever again.

Brian Bear lives in Decatur and comes to Point Mallard Park all the time. He said Thursday would definitely be no different from any other day.

"No, no, no. Everything's great here. We feel completely safe. So yeah, it's a great place to be," he said. "Everybody's out here, the sun's great, everybody's swimming, so God bless America."

After the shooting happened in June, it had many people on edge. It was the first shooting that's ever happened there and city officials made sure to bring some changes. They immediately increased police presence at every entry gate and all throughout the park, especially on Thursday.

Oscar Clemente is visiting Decatur from Birmingham. He said the only reason he's at the park is because he's heard nothing but good things about it and Decatur.

"Expecting a lot of people. I'm expecting a lot of happy people celebrating the Fourth of July," he said. "We got a lot of expectations. We want to have some fun."

Clemente says he hopes people understand the reason for the holiday. Bear says the only thing he's expecting is a good time with family Thursday night.

"A whole lot of fun. Just listening to the music. Then, when the fireworks start, I want to see a whole lot of clapping and everybody just smiling," Bear said.

One of the park officials said in the 35 years they've been there, they've never seen something like the shooting happen and don't expect it to happen again. They say they park is still looking into doing bag checks and using metal detectors.