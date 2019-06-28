Humphrey's Bar and Grill hosts job fair days before reopening

A popular downtown Huntsville bar and grill is about to reopen. A kitchen fire forced Humphrey’s to close in April, but on Friday, it began to hire more staff.

Humphrey's staffers have been hard at work getting ready for Sunday's open. They made some upgrades after the fire, but the atmosphere will be the same.

“It was just fun, and just relaxing and it was nice to just chill and relax,” a customer, Haley Tolbert, said.

Tolbert came to Humphrey’s for a different reason on Friday, to interview for a job. She said she's ready for a change.

"Just something new and exciting to experience,” she said.

The restaurant held a job fair to fill vacancies in the kitchen and hire more servers. The doors have been closed for two months, when a late-night kitchen fire caused significant damage.The senior manager said the fire did not run off most of the staff.

“We’ve been very lucky to retain most of the staff that we have, but we just want to make sure all our bases are covered,” the senior manager, Jackie McGill, said.

That is one reason why McGill waited until two days before the open to make sure everything was squared away before making new hires. She says no one expected the repairs to take this long.

There were construction delays, including a burglary at the site, and the inspection process was tougher than they expected. But, now that the work is winding down, people are just glad to become customers again.

"I’m really excited for the brunch," a customer, Cassidy Conway, said. "I used to go after church like every Sunday."

McGill said she appreciates all the support they've gotten along the way, and they're excited to serve the community again. They are reopening just in time for Microwave Dave Day on Sunday, so they expect to be packed. The festival features multiple stages and nine local bands, with the money going to music education.