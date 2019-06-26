Humphrey’s Bar and Grill in downtown Huntsville hiring staff for reopening after fire

Humphrey’s Bar and Grill in downtown Huntsville is gearing up to re-open after a fire forced it to close down.

The fire, which officials said started in the kitchen and was accidental, happened at the popular spot in late April. It has been closed ever since.

On Tuesday night, a post on Humphrey’s Facebook page said “We are reopening and we are hiring!” and encouraged people to attend a job fair there from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday or send an email. Get more information on the Facebook page here.

That post doesn’t say when Humphrey’s is opening up for good, but if you can get a reminder of what you’ve been missing when it opens up Sunday for Microwave Dave Day. Get those details here.