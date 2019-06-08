Humphrey's Bar and Grill burglarized amid renovations following April fire

Huntsville Police said they are investigating after Humphrey's Bar and Grill was burglarized early Saturday morning.

Officers said an unidentified man and woman broke into the restaurant overnight through a balcony door.

Investigators believe the stole a power tool, but haven't determined if anything else was stolen.

Humphrey's closed in late April following an accidental fire that started in the kitchen area. It's unclear when Humphrey's will reopen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators.