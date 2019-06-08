Clear

Humphrey's Bar and Grill burglarized amid renovations following April fire

Huntsville Police said the unidentified man and woman broke in through a balcony door. (Photo courtesy: Kris Zentner) Huntsville Police said the unidentified man and woman broke in through a balcony door. (Photo courtesy: Kris Zentner)

Huntsville Police said the burglary was committed by an unidentified man and woman.

Huntsville Police said they are investigating after Humphrey's Bar and Grill was burglarized early Saturday morning.

Officers said an unidentified man and woman broke into the restaurant overnight through a balcony door.

Investigators believe the stole a power tool, but haven't determined if anything else was stolen.

Humphrey's closed in late April following an accidental fire that started in the kitchen area. It's unclear when Humphrey's will reopen.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators.

