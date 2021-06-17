Sunny and tolerable humidity Thursday, tropical remnants arrive this weekend

Afternoon highs should touch 90 for many areas in North Alabama Thursday. Thankfully humidity remains unseasonably low today but you will notice it gradually creeping up Friday and into this weekend. Ahead of the tropical impacts this weekend we'll stay dry through Friday night.

In North Alabama on Saturday, clouds are on the increase and a few showers or storms are possible by the afternoon. As the remnants of what will likely become a tropical depression or Claudette move inland, the center of low pressure looks to track very near or directly over North Alabama on Sunday. This means rain chances spike overnight Saturday into Sunday and Father's Day is looking more and more like it could be a washout. It's still a bit too soon to talk about severe weather threats but flooding certainly looks like it could be an issue given the rain returning to the forecast.

It's looking like we may catch a bit of a breather Monday with only scattered showers and storms as the remnant low tracks away from us, but a cold front sweeping in from the northwest brings the chance of widespread rain and storms right back in the picture on Tuesday. Get ready for another break from the heat behind this front as highs may be as cool at the upper 70s next Wednesday!