Humidity returns to start the work week

After a streak of beautiful Fall days with low humidity, Gulf moisture brings the humidity back to North Alabama.

Waking up in the upper 50's low 60's to begin the work week and it's going to feel a bit muggier than mornings the past five days have.

The moisture moving back in will bring dew points back into the 60's by the afternoon, which is still below average for this time of the year. While it will feel a bit differently, temperatures stay in the low to mid 80's for majority of the work week.

Temperatures get back on the decline towards the end of the work week with our next rain chance moving in by the weekend.