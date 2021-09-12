Humidity makes its return and so do the rain chances

North Alabama was treated to another warm and comfortable Sunday. With a few passing clouds and haze, temperatures reached the mid 80s to close out the weekend. Clouds increase overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Winds are beginning to shift towards the south today, allowing for Gulf moisture to stream back into North Alabama. As the humidity and moisture returns, so do the rain chances. Coverage will be isolated Monday and Tuesday before steadily increasing by midweek thanks in part to what's left of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Nicholas formed in the Gulf of Mexico last night and will slide along the Texas and Louisiana coasts through Wednesday. The center of Nicholas stalls out in southeast Texas, keeping the heaviest rain along the coastline. However, increased Gulf moisture from Nicholas combined with a stalled frontal boundary to our north will lead to higher rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Rainfall amounts around one inch will be common in the week ahead, with slightly higher amounts near 1.5" possible in northwest Alabama.

Rain chances are more isolated by next weekend. Temperatures hover in the mid 80s for much of the extended forecast.