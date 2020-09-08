Humidity makes a return through the end of the week

We got to enjoy another comfortably cool morning to start Tuesday. In the coming days, it doesn’t look like we’ll be able to say the same. Humidity is creeping upward and so are the overnight temperatures, making for more muggy, uncomfortable mornings.

As far as tonight goes, we’ll be mostly clear and mild with lows in the mid 60s. Some patchy valley fog is possible early Wednesday. We’ll be warming quickly with more sunshine, so expect highs back close to 90 during the afternoon. You might notice the air is not quite as comfortable – a sign that humidity is increasing steadily. We’ll be downright muggy again by the end of the week.

Scattered storms hold off for the time being, meaning both Wednesday and Thursday stay mainly dry. An isolated storm is possible Friday, but more widespread activity is expected over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Some data sources are indicating somewhat of a decline in temperatures next week, but it’s hard to call it a “cool down” at this point. We are still watching and waiting for some more fall-like weather to make its return to the Valley.