Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Humidity hangs around, along with scattered showers

We'll see some sunshine Thursday, but that doesn't mean the rain is gone.

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 5:58 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight we keep the clouds and humidity. The chance for a few showers and storms continues tonight, too. Lows only fall to the upper 60s and in addition to the clouds, we'll have areas of fog again.

For Thursday rain chances are a bit lower and we hold on to the mostly cloudy sky. In fact, this pattern doesn't really let up any time soon. A front is stalled out just to our northwest and with a south wind, Gulf moisture continues to impact us.

Scattered storm chances remain in the forecast heading into the weekend with slightly more widespread activity anticipated Friday. It's looking like a good night to pack the rain gear for Friday night football! As far as temperatures go, expected highs to continue in the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events