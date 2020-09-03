Few stray storms and humid Thursday, changes by Labor Day weekend

Temperatures quickly climb to the lower 90s Thursday afternoon. Combined with the humidity it will feel like the lower triple digits at times this afternoon. The lightning threat remains low this afternoon and evening but a few stray storms are possible, especially closer to the Tennessee and Alabama state-line. Most stay dry and storm free so most kids should be safe heading home from school this afternoon.

The much anticipated cold front passes from the northwest to the southeast through the second half of the day Friday. Ahead of this front a few more storms will be possible Friday afternoon. Any storms tomorrow will gradually get nudged to the south and east through the afternoon as the cold front approaches from the north. Areas north of the Tennessee River should be storm free by mid-afternoon.

Late Friday the cold front clears North Alabama and noticeably cooler, more comfortable air follows suit and makes for a near-perfect Saturday. Lows hit the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s with low humidity.

The rest of Labor Day Weekend looks good, too. However, temperatures creep up a bit for Labor Day Monday and a stray storm isn’t impossible. What’s a little more attention-grabbing is the potential for another cold front to roll through Wednesday into Thursday. Some data sources indicate a big cool down across much of the southeast. For us, that would mean highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Still, not every data source is on board with that forecast so there’s still a little bit of uncertainty in how cool we’ll be by the end of the 7 day period.