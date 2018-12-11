Humane society transporting dogs up North

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society announced they're transporting up to 20 dogs to the Washington D.C. Area on December 21st. This will be their fifth transport of the year.

"Sending animals up North to be adopted is kind of the future of saving animals here. I think in Alabama and Huntsville specifically," said Patrick Burleson.

Patrick Burleson with the Greater Huntsville Humane Society said there's a lack of a variety of dog breeds in northern states, but the adoption process goes much quicker than in the South.

"So anything that sits in our shelter here like a lab mix, up there it would get adopted instantly because it's something they don't always have," Burleson said.

The average stay of a dog at the Humane Society is 27 days and the average for the rescue in Washington County, which is where the dogs are going is only 3 days.

The spay-neuter laws in Alabama are not as strict as the ones up North and this is causing shelters in the South to become over populated.

"If you work with the right shelters for receiving, your animals aren't going to get euthanized. They need dogs to get adopted and they want," Burleson said.

Burleson told WAAY 31 anyone in the south can breed dogs, but up North, for most states, you have to be licensed," Burleson said.

"For shelters, it's mandatory that we spay and neuter animals before we adopt them out, but it's not required animal owners get their animals fixed," Burleson said.

The Humane Society is trying to transport an average of 15 dogs a month. Their goal is to transport 150 to 200 animals in the year 2019.