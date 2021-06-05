Humane Society holds Paws at the Pitch adoption event with the North Alabama Soccer Coalition

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society partnered with the North Alabama Soccer Coalition to hold an adoption event at John Hunt Park on Saturday.

Fans could come support their local soccer club while also supporting the Humane Society at their Paws at the Pitch event. People could meet some of the dogs that are up for adoption, and were encouraged to donate items that the Humane Society needed, such as dog toys and blankets.

President of the North Alabama Soccer Coalition board says they try to do community partnerships like this every game.

"We do a theme night or partner every game. And so this one is the Greater Huntsville Humane Society came out and we're just trying to get some donations for them and just partner and it's always a good thing, good thing to work with other organizations in the city. So we're happy to have them out and hopefully get a few pets adopted," says Brian Foy, president of NASC board.

One dog was adopted at the event, and the Humane Society says they have plenty of more animals who are looking for a new home.