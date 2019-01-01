Human remains found at scrap yard traced back to Georgia funeral home

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation traced human remains discovered at a scrap yard near Savannah to a funeral home, ABC16 in Macon reported. The report from the GBI reads as follows:
"A funeral home in Metter hired individuals to tear down a shed behind the funeral home. In tearing down the shed, they found two metal containers and one casket. They took the metal containers and casket to Scrap Partners Recycling to sell. As they were being offloaded, one of the containers opened revealing a skull and rib bones."
Investigators with the GBI tracked down the owner of the funeral home who admitted to storing unclaimed remains in the shed in the late 1980s and early 1990s. A formal examination of the remains is scheduled for Wednesday to identify the remains.
