Big temperature drop past sunset

The cold front definitely made its presence known across North Alabama Saturday. Highs were near 20 degrees cooler than they were Friday, and the dry air mass made for more comfortable air to move through giving us a nice cool Fall day.

Prepare for a gradual cooling once the sun sets. You'll definitely need the jackets for any Saturday night plans outdoors. Overnight temperatures drop into the 40's, can even see some areas waking up in the 30's tomorrow! Not seeing any issues when it comes to frost. Temperatures should remain just warm enough to avoid that. By Sunday afternoon temperatures rebound nicely and we'll be right back into the upper 60's lower 70's by the afternoon.

Past the weekend, we'll continue this chilly morning comfortably cooler afternoon pattern with highs remaining in the lower 70's with low humidity. Once we get to mid week, temperatures do increase just a smidge into the mid 70's and our next rain chance comes Thursday.