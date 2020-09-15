'Huge rainmaker': Hurricane Sally threatens historic Alabama floods

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. - Heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Sally's outer storm bands are pounding the Florida and Alabama coasts.

The National Weather Service said flash floods and up to a foot of rain were reported in some areas Tuesday night as the hurricane lumbers just off the Florida Panhandle and the Alabama coast.

More than 60,000 homes and businesses have lost electricity.

Forecasters say the slow-crawling storm threatens to trigger dangerous, historic flooding in the region.

Sally could strengthen some more before expected landfall Wednesday.

The storm was about 65 miles south-southeast of Mobile at 10 p.m. Tuesday.