HudsonAlpha offers free cancer risk testing through 2019

HudsonAlpha announced Thursday that it is offering free genetic cancer risk testing through November 2019 as part of the Information is Power initiative sponsored by the Russel Hill Cancer Foundation.

The free testing is available to men and women ages 28 to 30 years old who are residents of Madison, Jackson, Limestone, Marshall or Morgan Counties. For those who are 19 and older, don't fall within that age range and reside in these counties, the testing is available at a discounted rate of $129.

According to HudsonAlpha, more than 3,500 tests have been administered through the initiative thus far, and about three percent have reported a mutation in genes that link to an increased cancer risk.

The test, which is from Kailos Genetics, screens for BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes and more than 30 other genes linked to an increased risk of breast, ovarian, colon and other cancers.

“Many of the individuals who tested positive reported little to no family history of cancer,” said Liz Worthey, a faculty investigator at HudsonAlpha.