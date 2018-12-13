HudsonAlpha genetic tests screens for cancer risk

We're learning more about a genetic cancer screening offered at HudsonAlpha. The test screens your DNA to find what you may be at risk for and you don't even have to leave your house to take it.

Taking the test is an easy process. All you do is place your order online and Kailos Genetics will mail you the test. You then swab the inside of your cheeks and send the kit back in for testing. Brad Garland requested a kit for Christmas so he could take the test. a

"I've always had to check on the family history when i go to the doctor or whatever that just says unknown."

Garland is adopted and didn't know his family history. Once he had kids he decided it was time to learn more about his medical history. So he took the genetic screening test here at HudsonAlpha.

"Iheard about this program and a way to find out about some of the certain markers that might indicate there was something that needed to watch out for."

The genetic test helps screen for cancers like breast, ovarian, colorectal, and prostate all that can be linked to genetics. If you don't know your family history going back three generations you may be at risk for cancers you may not be aware of.

"We collect a dna sample. We extract that dna from the cells. We sequence it and then we compare it to any kind of changes in the dna to other changes that are known in the public arena," said Troy Moore from Kailos Genetics.

The results take about 10 days to come back. Once you get them you can meet with a genetic counselor to go over your results if you want. The test is free for Madison, Limestone, Jackson, Marshall and Morgan county residents between the ages of 28 and 30.