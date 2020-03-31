HudsonAlpha, Huntsville Track Club host virtual 5K

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the Huntsville Track Club are having the first-ever virtual Double Helix Dash.

You can run the 5K anywhere and anytime between now and April 14. Once you are done, log your time through the Huntsville Track Club's online form.

You'll also have to send a photo from your fitness app to back up your time.

The Double Helix Dash supports childhood genetic disorders research done by HudsonAlpha. WAAY 31 is a sponsor of this event.