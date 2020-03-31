Clear

HudsonAlpha, Huntsville Track Club host virtual 5K

From the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology Facebook page

You can run the 5K anywhere and anytime between now and April 14.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 9:32 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the Huntsville Track Club are having the first-ever virtual Double Helix Dash.

You can run the 5K anywhere and anytime between now and April 14. Once you are done, log your time through the Huntsville Track Club's online form.

You'll also have to send a photo from your fitness app to back up your time.

The Double Helix Dash supports childhood genetic disorders research done by HudsonAlpha. WAAY 31 is a sponsor of this event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events