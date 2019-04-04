Hudson Alpha presents new development in Alzheimer's research

The Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology recently identified a new genetic change that's causing the Alzheimer's disease which will hopefully allow researches to figure out a way to stop the disease before it starts.

According to scientist Kenneth Kosik, the best hope at treating Alzheimer's is to stop it before it strikes, especially in those who have the disease in their family.

Amber Stuart lives in Decatur and lost her mom to the disease nearly four years ago. She said she's eager for someone to figure out a cure.

"I've always said the cure comes back to finding out what causes it," Stuart said.

Kosik added that while they are seeing progress, it's hard to determine a timeline for when they think they'll cure the disease.