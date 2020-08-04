Clear

HudsonAlpha explains self-administered sample collection for coronavirus testing

The President said labs on the campus are looking at multiple different types of self-administered sample collection.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 7:16 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The WAAY 31 I-Team worked to learn more about the new coronavirus test all Alabama college students must take before returning to campus.

The test requires students to self-administer the sample collection before it's sent to a lab.

Rick Myers, HudsonAlpha President & Science Director, said HudsonAlpha discussed the testing with UAB, but is not involved in the test itself. Myers said the test is accurate as long as the sample is collected properly.

"The test they are doing at UAB is not different than it's essentially the CDC test," he said.

The biggest difference is self-testing. Myers said he thinks it’s the way to make testing more widely available and many different labs, some at HudsonAlpha, are working on those tests.

"If we are going to do this for tens of thousands of people or even hundreds of thousands of people on a regular basis, we don't have the medical facilities for people to come in and get swabbed, etc. One of the things that is exciting is it looks like you can do a variety of ways of collecting. One of them is just doing a regular nasal swab rather than going deeply into the nasophryngeal cavity," he said.

Myers explained the test that is run after a sample is collected can be extremely accurate and have a low rate of false positives or negative, however, acquiring the sample will be the biggest challenge.

The GuideSafe program launched by UAB will have in state students go to a local testing site and out of state students will be mailed their test.

"We have to rely on people being honest and actually doing it and working hard to do it. There are ways of controlling once you get the sample whether they collect it or not. There is a positive way to know if someone dipped it in water or something instead," he said.

Myers was emphatic having students safely back on campus will rely more on social behavior than the science.

"I still have some reservations about doing our best about trying to get everyone back to work or school. I have some reservations about how we do that. We need to make sure this works. They basically need to have compliance officers at universities in dorms and fraternities and sororities and wherever people are staying. In order to make this work. I don't know how to solve the social behavior problems as much as I do the scientific one," Myers said.

He said HudsonAlpha is working on other types of sample collection for self-administered tests that include patients coughing into a cup or swishing around a special mouth wash for sample collection. Neither of those options are ready to be rolled out just yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 90890

Reported Deaths: 1611
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson11859225
Mobile9086191
Montgomery6249143
Madison501425
Tuscaloosa397463
Baldwin321023
Shelby305032
Marshall296630
Unassigned273453
Lee250540
Morgan222315
Etowah193026
DeKalb170113
Elmore160237
Calhoun15609
Walker147063
Houston131912
Dallas128823
Russell12331
St. Clair121712
Franklin119620
Limestone119613
Cullman114111
Colbert109312
Lauderdale107112
Autauga102420
Escambia97915
Talladega91813
Jackson8283
Chambers82138
Tallapoosa81478
Dale78520
Butler75235
Blount7363
Chilton7106
Coffee7095
Covington70920
Pike6607
Barbour5635
Lowndes55224
Marion54224
Marengo52014
Clarke4869
Hale45926
Bullock43811
Perry4294
Winston42911
Wilcox4059
Monroe3914
Randolph38810
Bibb3743
Conecuh37310
Pickens3679
Sumter36118
Lawrence3100
Washington31011
Macon30913
Crenshaw2863
Choctaw27412
Henry2453
Cherokee2427
Greene24211
Geneva2320
Clay2175
Lamar1982
Fayette1745
Cleburne1211
Coosa922
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 110636

Reported Deaths: 1092
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby21492288
Davidson19400202
Rutherford607253
Hamilton566147
Knox403236
Williamson326922
Sumner317870
Unassigned29544
Out of TN278314
Wilson207221
Montgomery173411
Bradley171310
Sevier17135
Trousdale15726
Putnam154413
Robertson145017
Hamblen122913
Blount11207
Tipton11069
Maury10815
Washington10662
Madison91213
Bedford87110
Macon83213
Sullivan8069
Hardeman80111
Lake7490
Bledsoe6721
Loudon6533
Fayette6208
Anderson6075
Dickson5951
Gibson5672
Dyer5557
Cheatham5485
Rhea5021
Jefferson4962
McMinn48920
Lawrence4786
Obion4354
Henderson4310
Carter4275
Lauderdale4236
Coffee4172
Warren4034
Hardin4017
Cocke4001
Cumberland3796
Haywood3745
Greene3715
Monroe3669
Roane3642
Smith3633
Hawkins3624
Giles3519
McNairy3165
DeKalb3051
Franklin2864
Weakley2763
Marshall2652
Lincoln2541
Hickman2310
Carroll2283
Crockett2263
Claiborne2210
Henry2160
Wayne2161
Campbell2131
Marion2054
White1943
Chester1932
Johnson1720
Grainger1690
Polk1651
Decatur1612
Unicoi1380
Overton1341
Union1200
Cannon1180
Jackson1061
Humphreys1053
Scott1040
Grundy1012
Meigs980
Benton971
Sequatchie940
Morgan821
Hancock761
Fentress740
Perry740
Stewart700
Clay610
Lewis561
Houston550
Moore450
Van Buren330
Pickett221

Most Popular Stories

Community Events