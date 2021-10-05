How to talk to your child about grief, after the sudden passing of Sgt. Risner

Grief for an adult webs and flows throughout the course of a lifetime, but for a child, that emotion may be brand new. Especially when a death happens unexpectedly and impacts a whole community.

Every family is different but Laura and her husband wanted to be transparent and open about the death of Sargent Risner.

Like many kids, her 9-year-old son, Hudson, asked a lot of questions.

"He wanted to know why he wanted to know -- are we still in danger?" said Laura Adair, a Muscle Shoals parent. "He was very, very solemn during the escort."

The weight adults feel on their chest when losing someone is a feeling kids carry too, no matter their age.

"We just sat right there, on our back porch, and talked to them about what we knew," said Adair.

Sometimes the load may feel extra heavy on a young child. Licensed Counselor, Allison Fisher, said parents should be as honest as their kids can handle.

"We want to consider their developmental stage, and what they can appropriately process but we want to be honest whenever we're able to," said Fisher.

On Facebook, Laura Adair shared a post about a conversation she had with her son, Hudson. Her son asked, "wasn't the Lord protecting Sgt. Risner?"

Adair said, "how do you explain evil, to a child?"

A hard question for a parent to digest.

I took that question to Counselor Fisher. Here's what she said:

"I think that's each parent's role," said Fisher. "Each parent needs to know what their framework is, what their real view is, and based on that perception, they can answer those questions."

Fisher said the first step in having conversations about an unexpected death with your child is by acknowledging that something did happen and it's OK to feel a number of emotions.

"Starting off by saying you're probably feeling kinda scared, kind of shaken about what happened in our area, and those things we should normalize," said Fisher.

Adair said she wants to preserve her child's innocence as long as she can, but a conversation about Sgt. Risner's death was one she couldn't let pass.

"We really have kept the focus on the police officers and Sgt. Risner," said Adair.

The Adair's didn't know Risner personally, but they went to the police escort together as a family. A moment for her children to see the imprint Sgt. Risner left on his community.

"It was very important to Blayne and I to explain to them that Sargent Risner was a hero," said Adair.

Fisher said parents should be aware of any changes in their child's behavior or lack of feeling.

The Healing Place in Muscle Shoals is a center for kids under the age of 17. A resource for parents if their child is struggling with the loss of Sgt. Risner.