How to stay safe when severe weather hits

With severe weather in the forecast, emergency officials urge the public to prepare ahead of time.

Here are some tips that can help you stay safe and weather aware:

Officials say the safest places to be during a tornado are in a storm shelter or basement. If you don't have one of these, try to keep as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Also, close all doors and windows.

Keep an emergency bag with items like a first-aid kit, a weather alert radio, a flashlight, batteries, non-perishable foods, any necessary medications, blankets and pillows, a helmet and a portable phone charger.

If you are on the road when severe weather hits, don't go near any fallen power lines or trees.

It's also important to stay in contact with your loved ones, so make sure you have multiple ways to communicate with them.

Know local geography. If there's a tornado warning in a nearby county, it's good to know how close that county is to your home.

People should have several ways to receive weather alerts. Download the WAAY 31 weather app to bring you the latest notifications. It's available for free for both Apple and Android devices.

Follow WAAY 31 on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

You can find a list of local storm shelters here.

More resources:

https://www.tva.gov/Energy/Our-Power-System/Nuclear/Emergency-Preparedness

https://www.weather.gov/safety/tornado

https://ema.alabama.gov/preparedness/

https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather

https://www.osha.gov/dts/weather/tornado/preparedness.html