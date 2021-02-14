How to prepare your car for an ice storm

With a winter storm on its way, Mike Lapp of Lappdog Towing in Huntsville is busy prepping his trucks for what could be a very busy couple of days for him. He says in severe weather situations, his service can get triple the calls it ordinarily would.

"Mostly if there are improper tires on their cars, they're going to slide off into ditches, get stuck on the side of the road, avoiding other accidents, stuff like that," said Lapp when asked what kind of calls he responds most to.

To prepare your car for the storm, Lapp says there are a few things you need to do.

Things like checking your tire pressure, fluid levels, filling up with gas, topping off your windshield wiper fluid with one that has deicer in it, and an emergency kit with things like blankets, food and water can all help prepare you for the storm and keep you safe if you were to get into a wreck or be stranded.

"If you're out going somewhere and you get stuck and stranded, what do you need to have in your car in case you're sitting on the side of the road for several hours before someone can get to you," said Clay Ingram, a AAA Spokesperson.

Lapp says he responds to so many calls during winter weather because people don't take the precautions seriously.

"(They're) trying to drive in it. And not being precautious. They're thinking it's dry out and they're driving 60 miles an hour when they should be driving lower speeds like 40 or less due to the fact that there are icy conditions. They'll have better time to react if they're doing a lower speed to react if they're sliding on the ice," said Lapp.

When you wake up, your car may be covered in ice so make sure you have one of these ice scrapers, use it only on glass surfaces and let the car warm-up. Remember to clear the ice from your windows, headlights and taillights in addition to your front and back windshields. This will help you see and be seen.

Don't leave the car unattended once you turn it on - that just makes you an easy target to have your car stolen.