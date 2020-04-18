How to maintain a relationship while in quarantine

One Huntsville marriage counselor says he has been receiving more phone calls for help from couples who are cooped up together during this pandemic.

More people are spending time in their homes. One marriage counselor says that it can create stress for some couples. He says the best thing to do to reduce that stress is to make sure you schedule time together and schedule time apart from each other.

"We really like each other so that is very helpful," said wife, Angie Willis.

"Kind of like a regular off weekend honestly," said wife, Erica Unger.

Angie Willis and Erica Unger say so far they haven't experienced many relationship issues with their husbands while under quarantine.

"Really just having some time to reconnect that we wouldn't normally have," said Willis.

Other couples aren't so lucky. Marriage counselor, Joseph Follette says he's been receiving calls from couples needing help during the pandemic.

"If you've got some challenges in your relationship, then it really concentrates in the time together and I think it creates some problems for some couples," said Follette.

He says people can feel more stressed right now. Whether it's worrying about bills or if someone they love is going to get sick, it all can add pressure and tension within a relationship.

"Just the general anxiety and concern about what's going on in the world in any way has sort of contributed a little bit of the tension, but it hasn't been unmanageable," said Willis.

There are ways to improve your relationship right now. Follette says it's important to schedule time together and apart.

"Be okay with your spouse or your partner when they don't feel like spending time with you. Don't take it personally," said Follette.

He says its beneficial to create a safe space and time to talk about issues that arise. He also says participating in new activities together can help strengthen a relationship.

"Been doing some kind of random fixer-upper projects around the house. We built a treehouse a couple of weeks ago," said Unger.

WAAY 31 did reach out to Wellstone Behavioral Health and experts there say a balanced diet and regular exercise can also help reduce stress.

Both experts at Wellstone and Follette say if talking to your partner about issues does not help,

you can seek help from a professional. Many insurance companies are covering telemedicine right now.