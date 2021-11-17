How to help someone struggling with an eating disorder during Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving one week away, many people are stocking their kitchen and prepping the menu. But for those struggling with an eating disorder, food-focused holidays can make them spiral down a dark path.

Unfortunately, eating disorders are on the rise. According to a dietitian at the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center, about 20 percent of the population, or one out of five people, struggles with some sort of eating disorder. Often, their eating disorder gets worse during the holidays.

"You've got all these different desserts and you've got turkey and ham and all the casseroles. And they're just scared to death because they don't know how many calories are in the casserole," says Linda Steakley, a registered dietitian at the Huntsville Hospital Wellness Center.

She says Thanksgiving gatherings can be a real-life nightmare for her patients struggling with an eating disorder.

"You throw them in an atmosphere where there's so much food that's just going to create more chaos in their life," explains Steakley.

Eating disorders are usually private and pretty easy to hide, so Steakley says it's important to check in with friends and family who may be struggling.

"If you notice someone easing away from the table and staying gone for a few minutes, and they've gone to the bathroom, you might go check on them and see exactly what they're doing," says Steakley.

At the dinner table, pay attention to the food on people's plates. Steakley points to an example and explains, "These portion sizes are half a cup which is about right, but your eating disorder patient might have a half a serving of broccoli and maybe just a half of serving of carrots."

A well-intentioned comment about someone's appearance could be enough to put them in a dark place.

"Someone said, 'oh you're looking smaller.' Well that was just enough to set [my patient] off to think 'oh well if I look smaller, maybe if I eat less then I'll look even smaller'," says Steakley.

It's a difficult topic, so the best way to approach this time of year is by focusing on the people instead of the food.

"Less emphasis on the food during the holidays but more emphasis on the person and the thankfulness," says Steakley.

She says if someone is anxious ahead of the holidays and struggling with an eating disorder, the best thing to do is reach out for help. The sooner you can get treatment at a facility like the Wellness Center, the faster you will be able to recover.