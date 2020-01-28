How to help Jackson County Park fire victims

We’ve gotten phone calls and emails from some of you asking how you can help victim’s of the deadly Jackson County Park boat dock fire.

People here told me their biggest need right now is money.

They need to pay for everything they lost in the fire and costs add up quickly.

You can head to any FNB bank location and make a financial donation.

You can reference the Jackson County Park Disaster Relief Fund.

When I spoke with someone from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, he said right now they have a ton of donations especially food, so the best thing people can do is give money.

WAAY also spoke with the director of the Life Resource Services of Jackson County.

He told WAAY at this point the Red Cross is referring victims to their location in Scottsboro and they are currently accepting donations.

"I am overjoyed at the people that have came and helped. Even though it's not cleaned up yet, I think when it does get cleaned up, people can calm down," said Julie Jackson, full-time resident of Dock A at Jackson County Park.