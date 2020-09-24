Clear
How to get tickets to UNA Football's lone home game in 2020

The Lions play at home October 17.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

North Alabama has one home game this fall for their unconventional four game football season.

The university released this information Thursday, on how you can cheer on the Lions in October.

UNA has developed a ticketing plan for its October 17 home game against Jacksonville State, adjusting for a limited capacity of just over 7,000 fans in the 14,000-plus seat Braly Stadium.

UNA Sportsman's Club members and season ticket holders will have priority to purchase tickets from September 28 until October 2 at $15 each. They will be limited to the allotted amount of tickets that were previously purchased. Those tickets must be purchased at the UNA Ticket Office or by calling 256-765-5466.

From October 5-16, the general public can purchase tickets for $20 at the UNA Ticket Office or online at roarlions.universitytickets.com.

A total of 1,000 tickets have been set aside for UNA students on a first come, first served basis. UNA students can sign up for a ticket beginning at 2:00 pm. on October 12 at the UNA ticket office. Tickets are limited to one per student and UNA ID is required. Tickets will be sent to the student's UNA email as an E-Ticket. Mane cards will not be accepted the day of the game and there will be no free extra ticket, or discounted tickets. Students may purchase extra tickets at the standard ticket price.

Any remaining game day tickets will be $25 each and can be purchased beginning at 11:00 a.m. on October 17 at the Braly Stadium ticket booths.

All seating will be General Admission, with no assigned seating. Sportsman’s Club members, however, will be the only individuals able to purchase within the Sportsman’s Club section.

Kickoff for the UNA-Jacksonville State game is set for 1 p.m. at Braly Stadium.

ADDITIONAL SAFETY INFORMATION
* All tailgating in and around Braly Stadium has been suspended for the 2020 season.
* There will be no Lion Walk for this game.
* Fans will be required to visit pre-screening stations prior to entering the stadium to complete a temperature check and health assessment.
* Fans must show a wrist band from the required pre-screening station, as well as a valid ticket, upon entering the stadium.
* Masks are required to be worn for the entirety of the game.
* Every other row in the stadium will be vacant for COVID-19 safety precautions.
* There will be multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout Braly Stadium.
* UNA's Clear Bag Policy is still in place.

