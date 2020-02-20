Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Road crews working to fill potholes popping up during cold, wet weather

State and local crews are using temporary fixes for potholes right now and will begin permanent repairs once the weather gets warmer.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 6:04 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

Heavy rain mixed with cold temperatures is the perfect combination for potholes and with those ingredients in the forecast for the next few days, you could see even more pop up on your morning commute.

Madison Public Works crews are filling potholes every day and with the upcoming weather they're going to keep filling the holes as fast as they can.

There are also bad potholes on interstate 565 so we talked to state about what they're doing. A spokesperson told us they do scout for potholes and try to fill them as fast as they can, but on the interstate, they typically have to fill them overnight because of the high volume of traffic during the day.

Both crews told me they're using temporary fixes for now and will begin permanent repairs once the weather gets warmer.

So let's say you hit a pothole and your car gets damaged -- there may be some relief for you.
According to a local attorney we spoke to, here in Huntsville, you can go online and file a claim with the city. If you can prove your car was damaged by a pothole the city knew about, you may be reimbursed for the repairs to your vehicle.

If you do see any potholes you should report them to local or state authorities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events