Road crews working to fill potholes popping up during cold, wet weather

Heavy rain mixed with cold temperatures is the perfect combination for potholes and with those ingredients in the forecast for the next few days, you could see even more pop up on your morning commute.

Madison Public Works crews are filling potholes every day and with the upcoming weather they're going to keep filling the holes as fast as they can.

There are also bad potholes on interstate 565 so we talked to state about what they're doing. A spokesperson told us they do scout for potholes and try to fill them as fast as they can, but on the interstate, they typically have to fill them overnight because of the high volume of traffic during the day.

Both crews told me they're using temporary fixes for now and will begin permanent repairs once the weather gets warmer.

So let's say you hit a pothole and your car gets damaged -- there may be some relief for you.

According to a local attorney we spoke to, here in Huntsville, you can go online and file a claim with the city. If you can prove your car was damaged by a pothole the city knew about, you may be reimbursed for the repairs to your vehicle.

If you do see any potholes you should report them to local or state authorities.