How to stay financially stable during coronavirus pandemic

Although the country is facing economic uncertainty, experts say for some, now is the best time to start saving money.

During this pandemic, some people may find themselves spending less money. If you are still employed, and are not in the habit of saving, financial Advisor Tim Randle said to start now.

He said in a perfect world, you would set aside 5 percent of your paycheck every month. That money would go into a savings account.

Then, he said once you build that account up, you should considering opening a certificate of deposit, or CD account with a bank.

It is a federally insured savings account that has a fixed interest rate. He said this way you have money put away that you cannot easily spend.

To get started on saving, he said if you can, take advantage of expenses that are suspended during the pandemic.

"All of the sudden now, you've got an extra $1,200 or you don't have to make an insurance payment this month, that found money is a great thing to use to bolster your savings to get it started," Randle said.

He adds if you have a hard time with accountability, seek out an adviser. They can help you stay on track with your goals.