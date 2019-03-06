How to avoid buying a car with hidden flood damage

Jonathan Johnson works at Sides Auto Body Repair in Athens and knows what can happen when a car floods.

"You worry about the engine, you worry about electronics and you worry about if there's any airbag or safety precautions with it," Johnson said.

To avoid buying one, there are a few things to look for.

First: the oil

"If the oil stick is cloudy, probably got a little bit of water in the oil," Johnson said.

Next: the air filter for the engine

"May have some dust or debris, but there should never be any mold in that air intake," Johnson said.

If both of those check out, Johnson said you should take the fuse panel off the dash.

"Sometimes residual moisture may be in there, and you can see if any of the fuses have corroded," Johnson said.

If you currently have a car that's flooded, Johnson said it's likely a total loss. However, if the water only covers your floorboards and doesn't get as high as the seats, he said there's a chance you can save it.

"Potentially, you could replace some airbag modules and senors that are typically in the floor of the carpet, but if the water ever gets up to the interior fuse box and interior dash or into the engine, more than likely you're not going to want to keep that car," Johnson said.

Even if you do want to keep it, Johnson said a car that's been flooded likely won't last long. He said that when buying a used car and looking for hidden flood damage, you should keep in mind that if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.