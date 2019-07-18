Marshall County road projects on track despite heat

This week in Marshall County, crews are working on a bridge project near Horton. While they are working, engineers say they're taking extra precautions to stay safe.

Work on projects now and throughout the weekend will start earlier in an effort to get done quicker. This will help reduce the amount of time crews are working during the heat advisory, which typically starts around noon.

Crews are also being encouraged to hydrate, wear lighter-colored clothing and take breaks when needed.

Marshall County is not seeing roads buckling like some parts of the country have seen. However, the Marshall County engineer we talked with said he has seen it happen while working on jobs in other parts of the country. He also says it can happen when it gets hot and that causes the material in the road to expand, but this rarely happens on new projects.

He says so far, the heat hasn't impacted the end date of projects.