New Huntsville businesses trying to manage while opening amid a pandemic

The hospitality industry as a whole continues to face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally, the week-long event, "Taste of Huntsville" was set to take place this week. However, organizers chose to transform it to a one-day celebration Tuesday, encouraging people to dine-in or dine-out at local restaurants.

The Huntsville-Madison Hospitality Association called it "Dine on 9/29," hoping more people would come out and eat local. It is an initiative businesses, especially new ones, are thankful for.

"Our opening week was the week we had to shut down," Von Braun Center Marketing Director Samantha Nielson said.

Rhythm on Monroe wasn't expecting a global pandemic when it planned for its first week of business. Something similar happened to another restaurant just down the road.

"We opened at the end of February, we had to shut down three and a half weeks later," La Esquina Cocina Manager Allen Jimenez said.

Both Jimenez and Nielson had to rethink their entire business plan. Both ended up relying on to-go orders for months, and it kept them afloat before reopening at limited capacity.

"The team really came together, being creative in what we can offer and how to adapt to the situation," Nielson said.

Still, Jimenez worries there is not a steady traffic of customers.

"Some Tuesday's it's busy, then the next week, it's going to be very slow, I mean we don't really know how it is," Jimenez said.

That is why Marc Robinson chose to dine-out Tuesday night. He said he encourages anyone who can afford it, to do the same.

"People are staying home, so businesses are getting less people, so while employees are getting hours cut, down making as much, businesses aren't making enough, so it's just a cycle that leaders to a downturn," Robinson said.

While this event was only for one day, the goal was to help bring momentum to supporting local businesses every day and night.

