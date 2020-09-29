Clear

New Huntsville businesses trying to manage while opening amid a pandemic

The hospitality industry as a whole continues to face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 10:45 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

The hospitality industry as a whole continues to face challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Originally, the week-long event, "Taste of Huntsville" was set to take place this week. However, organizers chose to transform it to a one-day celebration Tuesday, encouraging people to dine-in or dine-out at local restaurants. 

The Huntsville-Madison Hospitality Association called it "Dine on 9/29," hoping more people would come out and eat local. It is an initiative businesses, especially new ones, are thankful for.

"Our opening week was the week we had to shut down," Von Braun Center Marketing Director Samantha Nielson said. 

Rhythm on Monroe wasn't expecting a global pandemic when it planned for its first week of business. Something similar happened to another restaurant just down the road.

"We opened at the end of February, we had to shut down three and a half weeks later," La Esquina Cocina Manager Allen Jimenez said.

Both Jimenez and Nielson had to rethink their entire business plan. Both ended up relying on to-go orders for months, and it kept them afloat before reopening at limited capacity.

"The team really came together, being creative in what we can offer and how to adapt to the situation," Nielson said.

Still, Jimenez worries there is not a steady traffic of customers.

"Some Tuesday's it's busy, then the next week, it's going to be very slow, I mean we don't really know how it is," Jimenez said. 

That is why Marc Robinson chose to dine-out Tuesday night. He said he encourages anyone who can afford it, to do the same.

"People are staying home, so businesses are getting less people, so while employees are getting hours cut, down making as much, businesses aren't making enough, so it's just a cycle that leaders to a downturn," Robinson said. 

While this event was only for one day, the goal was to help bring momentum to supporting local businesses every day and night.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 136549

Reported Deaths: 2378
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson19833350
Mobile13471292
Montgomery8865184
Tuscaloosa8744118
Madison797878
Shelby604349
Lee594560
Baldwin558850
Marshall396743
Calhoun354844
Etowah354045
Morgan332728
Houston293521
Elmore269148
DeKalb243521
St. Clair234036
Walker233084
Talladega217729
Limestone213520
Cullman191120
Dallas179326
Franklin179029
Autauga178525
Russell17653
Lauderdale174033
Colbert167526
Blount161815
Escambia161424
Chilton159330
Jackson158911
Covington140327
Dale139944
Coffee13656
Pike120510
Chambers117242
Tallapoosa116685
Clarke110416
Marion97129
Butler91439
Barbour8867
Winston74512
Marengo72620
Pickens66814
Randolph66013
Bibb65710
Lowndes65727
Hale64928
Geneva6384
Lawrence62823
Cherokee61413
Bullock60714
Clay5928
Monroe5908
Washington56113
Crenshaw54232
Perry5426
Conecuh53711
Wilcox53211
Henry5085
Macon48318
Fayette4678
Sumter43819
Cleburne3895
Lamar3772
Choctaw35112
Greene30315
Coosa1723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 193732

Reported Deaths: 2389
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31034460
Davidson26685307
Hamilton956495
Knox955080
Rutherford940890
Williamson534136
Sumner488398
Wilson353845
Putnam335541
Montgomery312344
Unassigned30476
Out of TN299727
Bradley296717
Madison294364
Sevier264715
Blount254824
Maury242024
Washington233736
Robertson223135
Sullivan222033
Hamblen194326
Tipton183619
Gibson171323
Trousdale16687
Hardeman158326
Wayne15025
Dyer140314
Bedford137017
Dickson127715
Coffee125513
Cumberland121718
Weakley121219
Fayette120619
Anderson120213
Obion120011
Henderson119124
Loudon11906
Carter117928
Greene116644
McMinn115025
Jefferson113414
Warren10787
Lawrence107713
Macon106821
Monroe105818
Hardin105216
Lauderdale99516
Haywood99221
Franklin98910
Lake9252
McNairy91818
Roane9096
Carroll90520
Bledsoe8624
Rhea85013
White8499
Hawkins82318
Cheatham81910
Marshall7805
Overton7666
Cocke75310
Smith73411
Johnson7292
Chester64610
Giles63717
Henry6289
Lincoln6281
Hickman5998
DeKalb57214
Crockett54419
Marion5388
Decatur5317
Fentress5273
Campbell4564
Claiborne4425
Polk40610
Grainger3863
Union3712
Benton3399
Jackson3325
Morgan3213
Grundy3126
Cannon2950
Unicoi2881
Humphreys2633
Sequatchie2421
Clay2345
Houston2283
Meigs2283
Stewart2192
Scott2182
Lewis2071
Moore1801
Van Buren1660
Perry1530
Pickett1232
Hancock1073

Most Popular Stories

Community Events