“How do you move forward from something like this?" Members of the Albertville community wonder

The Albertville community continues to mourn following last week's deadly mass shooting. On this Father's Day, some are coping with the loss of a dad and a husband, others are praying for their friends and loved ones to overcome injuries.

One of the two hospitalized in Chattanooga is Isaac Byrd. Byrd suffered significant injuries to his spinal cord after he was shot several times. He's already undergone surgery and is not breathing on his own at this time.

Sunday morning, Byrd's church community came together for Sunday service; praying for his recovery and everyone affected by the tragedy.

Countless tears have fallen from people's eyes since Tuesday's mass shooting. Two victims died and two are still in the hospital recovering from their injuries.

“How do you move forward from something like this?" asked Kelly Knight.

Knight asked the question that everyone impacted by the Mueller water plant's shooting has.

Byrd is an active member of the Crossroads Church. So, Sunday's service was difficult for many.

“During the service, I was very emotional. You sense someone’s absence," said Knight.

The Lead Pastor, Glenn Randall, said their prayers aren't only for Byrd to recover, but for everyone impacted to recover and overcome Tuesday's tragic attack.

“Anything like this when it happens, you can’t like the old ecchi sketch, turn it over and shake it, then come back and start over, there’s no starting over, you know, you start again," said Randall.

He said the entire week's been a surreal experience for himself and the members of his church.

“Something like this has been so, so shocking to all of us but we know other churches are facing the same thing because someone that they love has been affected or is missing for good," Randall said. "So, again, our hearts just go out to our entire community.”

Both Knight and Randall said they're no longer asking God, "Why?" but instead, they're asking him to help and heal the victims.

The Pastor said anyone who may need some help or guidance during this time is welcome to come to a service.