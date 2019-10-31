Clear
How did North Alabama teams fair in state volleyball tourney

Two teams competed for a state title in volleyball from North Alabama.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 9:32 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Geraldine fell to Montgomery Academy in the 3A title game. The Eagles are back-to-back champs. 

Hazel Green had a rematch of last year's 6A title game with Spanish Fort and unfortunately came up short. The Toros win, and they're back-to-back champs in 6A. 

