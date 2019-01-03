How a citizen can obtain an arrest warrant

Huntsville police told WAAY 31 they normally don't obtain arrest warrants for misdemeanors and that this case was closed due to a lack of evidence. After talking with an assistant district attorney we learned just a sworn testimony could be enough for a citizen to get an arrest warrant, but that still leaves a lot of unanswered questions for Watkins' constituents.

"We really would like to know is it new evidence? Is something else going on that the citizens we're not aware of?" Yolanda Sales, who lives in Watkins' district, said.

For Yolanda Sales there are more questions than answers surrounding the arrest of her Huntsville City School board representative Michelle Watkins.

"The question really is now to district one what we would like to be answered is why now?" Sales said.

No one at the city magistrate's office could give us any answers on the Watkins' case specifically, but Assistant District Attorney Tim Gann did provide insight on how this, and any other citizen, could get an arrest warrant.

"For someone to be arrested on a warrant, the level of proof is the lowest in the judicial system which is just probable cause," Gann said.

He explained probable cause has the lowest burden, or requires the least amount of, proof.

"They do have to bring evidence, but testimony is evidence," Gann said.

When they go before the magistrate, Gann said the citizen is placed under oath.

"They swear to the facts of what they allege happen that in itself is usually enough for a probably cause warrant," Gann said.

We asked Sales and she said she doesn't have a problem with the way the system's set up.

"If it's factual. If it actually happened, or if you feel like you're being abused or if you feel like you need to bring the authorities in this then absolutely," Sales said.

She said it only becomes a problem when the citizen getting the warrant isn't telling the truth, but Gann said the system takes that into account.

"If you are thinking about having someone arrested and you don't tell the truth well there's penalties for that," Gann said.

Watkins' court hearing is scheduled for February 11th, and Sales is hoping to get the real story.

"The truth will come out. The truth will come out," Sales said.

Police can't say who Watkins' accuser is, but the alleged harassment did happen at a safety forum at Mae Jemison High School in October.