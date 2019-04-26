Houston Texans pick Alabama State's Tytus Howard in first round of 2019 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have selected Alabama State's Tytus Howard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Howard is the 23rd overall pick.
