Houston Texans pick Alabama State's Tytus Howard in first round of 2019 NFL Draft

He's the first player from Alabama State University to be drafted in 2019.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Houston Texans have selected Alabama State's Tytus Howard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Howard is the 23rd overall pick.

