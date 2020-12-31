Housing market in Madison County remains strong amid pandemic

While the pandemic has affected a lot of industries negatively, one, in particular, seems to be doing just fine in Madison County.

That is the housing market.

In fact, in 2020, the average number of days a house was on the market was 26. That is down from 43 in the previous year. Nearly 8,500 hundred homes were sold this year.

"The houses were in a very quick turn-over time when we came out here," Buyer Megan Kannenberg said.

Like many people moving to Madison County, it was the job that brought both Kannenberg and Fernando Reyes to the area.

Both bought homes within this pandemic. What they did not expect was how competitive the market would be.

"Once you try to go see a house and viewing, usually the seller tells you they already have more than one offer," Reyes said.

The reality is, homes are going quick. North Alabama has been pacing above national trends for several years. Just in November, 729 homes were sold.

"This year, even with the pandemic, it has been crazy busy. We're still selling homes," Zelda Friedman with the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors said. "People are still moving into the area. Jobs are still available, and as long as jobs are available, people are going to move. So, that's what is really driving our market right now."

Friedman said it is a perfect time for people to sell their homes since not enough new homes are being built to keep up with the demand.

"I do know that some communities have waiting lists that are not finished. I do know that we still have buyers moving into the area that are wanting homes," Friedman said.

For Reyes, he moved here a year ago. He wanted to take his time looking at the market. He ended up choosing to go with a new build that will be ready around April.

"If you're not in a hurry, that'd be the better option," Reyes said. "I'm not in a hurry."

For the Kannenbergs, the couple was coming from Colorado and did not want to wait. They knew they wanted to buy a home rather than rent and had to move quickly.

"The house that we ended up buying had been on the market for two weeks," Kannenberg said. "Which is a really long period of time for most of the houses, which are going in less than five days."

Both said while it was stressful at the time, it is important to do your research, find a reliable Realtor and act quick when you can.

"My other piece of advice, just have fun," Kannenberg said. "It's a really fun process to kind of, you know, purchase a house and imagine yourself living in a different place. It's just really fun and can be a really enjoyable process."