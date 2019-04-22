Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police: Traffic stop led to officer-involved shooting on Wilkenson Drive Full Story

House subpoenas former White House lawyer in wake of Mueller findings

Don McGahn

House Judiciary chairman subpoenas former White House counsel Don McGahn in wake of Mueller findings.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: AP

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed former White House Counsel Don McGahn for testimony following the release of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York announced Monday that he is compelling McGahn to testify before the panel and provide documents.

Nadler says in a statement that McGahn is a "critical witness" about whether Trump obstructed justice in incidents described in the Mueller report.

Nadler has subpoenaed the Justice Department for the full, unredacted report and said Sunday he was adding McGahn to the list of people he would call to testify before his committee, along with Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events