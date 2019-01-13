House fire on Chadwell Road has neighbors concerned

One family is without a home after their house on Chadwell Road in Huntsville set on fire early Sunday morning. This is the third house fire on Chadwell Road since the beginning of the new year.

Firefighters can't confirm what actually started the fire, but many neighbors saw the event unfold. Ben Jennings' parents were in the kitchen cooking breakfast twhen they noticed smoke out of the window and thought it was just foggy outside.

"It didn't take her long to realize it wasn't fog, but it was smoke. My step-dad ran outside and thought it was maybe our house," said Ben Jennings.

Then they saw their neighbor's house in flames.

"My mom said by the time she called 911, the fire trucks were already pulling up," Jennings said.

The homeowner said she noticed the smoke coming from the bedroom. Thankfully, she was able to wake up her daughter, save her two dogs and grab some valuable items.

She heard a popping sound before the fire ignited.

Firefighters said they don't believe the three fires on Chadwell Road that happened this month are related.

"Houses get old and stuff wears out. You never know what can happen," Jennings said.

Neighbors believe electrical and gas issues are causing the fires. They said because many of their homes on Chadwell Road are getting older, they're doing preventative maintenance checks.

"This is just one of those things where you have to make sure the maintenance on your house is up to date and you have to take care of what you have," Jennings said.

The Red Cross is helping the family who lived in the home. The neighbors are pitching by watching the dogs.