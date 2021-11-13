'Still trying to process it': Daughter of man killed in Lawrence County house fire describes what happened

A deadly house fire early Saturday morning took the life of one man in Lawrence County.

Thomas Trousdale died in the house fire.

WAAY 31 spoke with Trousdale's daughter, Chasity Noe, where she walked us through all that happened.

Losing a loved one is never easy, but losing a loved one in such a tragic way like the house fire, Noe said it's just unimaginable.

“Devastated. I’m just devastated," she said. "I mean, I don’t know what else to say. I mean, I can’t even comprehend it right now.”

Noe lives down the road from the home she was raised in by her dad.

Early Saturday morning, Noe said she was startled awake.

“My stepmother came down and asked us to call 911. Said the house was on fire and Daddy was still in there," Noe explained.

Confused and in shock, Noe said it was difficult at first to fully understand what her stepmom was telling her.

“Said he tried to get out. Woke up and got her out, told her to get out of the house it was burning, and she said he was trying to get out but he just got turned around and the smoke was so bad he couldn’t see," she described.

Noe wanted to see it for her own eyes.

In the short amount of time it took to get there, her childhood home was destroyed by the fire. She couldn't see her dad anywhere.

"It just went so fast. Couldn’t get in there to get him," Noe cried.

Walking through what's left of the house that built her, Noe's in shock.

“I don’t even have a word. I don’t know, I don’t know how I feel, I’m still trying to process it," she said.

Noe said she just wishes she had a little more time with her dad.

“He was 74-years-old, I knew he wasn’t going to last forever, but I didn’t think he’d go in a house fire," said Noe.

Noe tells WAAY 31 that all they can do at the moment is try to process everything that happened.

Eventually, they'll have to go about putting something on the land for her stepmom to live in.

His wife of more than 30 years, made it out of the fire with only minor burns.

The State Fire Marshal told WAAY 31 that it's still under investigation, but they don't believe there to be any foul play involved.