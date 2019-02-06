House fire displaces a child and grandmother in Lauderdale County

A grandmother and her five year old granddaughter are relying on help from friends and family, after fire destroyed their home.

Volunteer firefighters told WAAY31 the fire started at the home on County Road 14 before noon. Oakland, Central, Waterloo, Underwood-Petersville, and Cloverdale Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene. Firefighters said when they got there the home was fully engulfed in flames and the home is a total loss.

"I walk out and there is flames shooting out of the house. Instantly I knew it was an older lady who lived there and I went running down the road. Luckily they had gotten out of the house," said David Allen, who lives down the road from the home that caught fire Tuesday.

Allen said the five year old girl was upset about her barbie dolls that were still in the house.

"The sad thing was the little girl the whole time was tore up saying I just got my new barbie set," said Allen.

Allen said his fiance survived a house fire when she was a child and was able to offer words of kindness to the little girl and her grandmother.

"She consoled her and we got them some blankets and some shoes and stuff we had laying around the house to keep them warm," said Allen.

Volunteer firefighters said the home was built in the 1930's which made it difficult to get the fire under control as it spread into the attic. After a few hours they were able to stop it.

"Everybody kind of knows everybody and I'm really glad they are okay," said Allen.

Officials said the grandmother and the little girl are staying with other family members. In total 25 volunteer firefighters were on the scene of that house fire, according to volunteer firefighters.