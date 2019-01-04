Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:19 AM to Whitesburg Drive after getting a call about a house fire. Officials say there was light smoke but no flames in the back room of the house, causing minor damage. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire at this time.
The homeowner was at the house during the incident and there were no injuries. The northbound lanes near 2709 Whitesburg Drive were closed and traffic was being diverted to Kent Road.
Related Content
- House fire on Whitesburg Drive forces lane closure
- Huntsville police close portions of Whitesburg Drive following wreck
- Electrical fire forces Lawrence County Courthouse closure
- I-565 Lane Closures Start Wednesday
- Lane closure on U.S. 231
- Lane closure at Triana Boulevard
- Neighbors say new church on Whitesburg Drive may create traffic headache
- Lane Closure planned for Bridge Work
- Expect lane closures on March 20
- Lane closures on South Memorial Parkway
Scroll for more content...