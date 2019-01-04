Clear
House fire on Whitesburg Drive forces lane closure

The northbound lanes near 2709 Whitesburg Drive were closed and traffic was being diverted to Kent Road.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 9:25 AM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 9:34 AM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched at 8:19 AM to Whitesburg Drive after getting a call about a house fire. Officials say there was light smoke but no flames in the back room of the house, causing minor damage. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire at this time. 

The homeowner was at the house during the incident and there were no injuries.

