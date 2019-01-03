Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

House elects Pelosi speaker as Dems take control

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D) California

Pelosi reclaimed the job after Democrats gained 40 seats in the November elections

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 1:58 PM
Posted By: AP

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House has elected Nancy Pelosi as its speaker as Democrats take command of the chamber for the new Congress.

The near party-line majority vote makes her the country's most powerful Democrat as the party begins two more years of confronting President Donald Trump. Except now, Pelosi's Democrats will be able to set the House's legislative agenda and conduct investigations of the Trump administration that Republicans shunned when they held the majority.

Thursday's vote restores Pelosi to the post the Californian held from 2007 until 2011. She's the only woman to ever hold the chamber's top job.

Pelosi, of California, reclaimed the job after Democrats gained 40 seats in the November elections, their biggest pickup in four decades.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events