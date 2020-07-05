House damaged, dog rescued in overnight Harvest house fire

A home was significantly damaged after a fire broke out early Sunday morning in Harvest.

While out on a "high priority medical call," Harvest Firefighter said they got an additional call for a structure fire.

When they arrived, they found a two-story home with fire shooting through the roof. They started by attacking the fire inside the home, but when that became unsustainable, they had to move outside and start hitting it from a "defensive" position.

Crews were also able to safely rescue the family's dog from inside the home. No people were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Harvest Fire responded along with crews from Monrovia, Toney, Bobo, Huntsville Fire, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.