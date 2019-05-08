Clear

Vote will be held to hold Attorney General in contempt

House Judiciary panel poised to hold Barr in contempt.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:24 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Judiciary Committee is moving ahead with a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after last-minute negotiations stalled with the Justice Department over access to the full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Barr released a redacted version of Mueller's report to the public last month, but Democrats want to see the full document, along with underlying evidence. The Justice Department has rejected that demand, while allowing a handful of lawmakers to view a less redacted version.

Staff members from the House Judiciary Committee met with Justice Department officials Tuesday afternoon and into the night without reaching a compromise. But the committee's chairman, New York congressman Jerrold Nadler, says a vote is still scheduled for Wednesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events