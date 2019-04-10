Clear
House committee approves change to Alabama marriage forms

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are close to abolishing judge-signed marriage licenses as some conservative probate judges continue to object to same-sex marriage.

Couples would still get a form at the local courthouse to get married. But it would be called a marriage certificate.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill Wednesday. It now moves to the House floor where it could receive final passage.

A few Alabama probate judges for years have refused to issue marriage licenses to anyone so they don't have to give them to gay couples.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton says he's proposing the change so marriage documents can be issued everywhere.

Currently, a judge signs a marriage license before a couple's wedding. Under the bill, couples would get a marriage certificate notarized and return it to the courthouse.

