Woodville home a total loss after overnight fire

A Woodville home is a total loss after an overnight fire in Jackson County on Wednesday. Limrock-Aspel training officer Lester Hamilton told us the call came in around midnight.

Multiple people were in the home at the time. They all got out safely. We're told a few puppies died in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are on the scene right now, trying to put out hotspots.

Woodville Fire also responded.

